Upgrade to a 1440p IPS monitor for only $219

It's fun to window shop the best gaming monitors money can buy, like Acer's Predator X27. But the for more frugal, whether out of necessity or sensibility, there are more affordable options. Falling into the mid-range category is Acer's V277U, a 27-inch IPS monitor that is on sale today for $219.99.

That's $80 below its list price on Newegg, and around $40 cheaper than what it goes for on Amazon. There are no mail-in-rebates or promo codes either, just a straight discount.

This monitor is a serviceable option for anyone wanting to game at 1440p without needing a ultra-high refresh rate. It's capable of 75Hz, so it can handle 60fps gaming just fine, and offers 100 percent coverage of the sRGB color space to keep the visuals looking pretty.

Connectivity options consist of a DisplayPort and two HDMI ports. Less thrilling is a pair of built-in 2W speakers, though if your gaming headset gives up the ghost, this is the sort of the thing that can come in handy while you wait for a replacement.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.