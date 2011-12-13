Ultimate Christmas Giveaway: Win one of thirty 120GB Intel SSDs

UPDATE - This competition is now closed. We're on to Day Two, where you can win a Skyrim Collector's Edition .

Welcome to the PC Gamer Ultimate Christmas Giveaway ! This is the biggest competition we've ever done: packed with peripherals, games, and exclusive items signed by some very important people. Why are we doing this? Because it's Christmas! And we love you.

The Ultimate Christmas giveaway begins today and will until Christmas Eve. Every day we'll be posting about a new prize that's up for grabs, and you'll have 24 hours after the time of publishing to enter. Sadly, we're only able to open this competition to UK residents.

We're kicking things off with one of the most desirable pieces of PC gaming kit around - an SSD. Solid State Drives are built of flash memory - that means you get faster loading times and a smoother overall experience for PC gamers. Thankfully we're giving away thirty, yes thirty 120 GB 320 series Intel SSDs, capable of speeds of 270 MB/s. Phew.

Check inside for details of how to win:

To get your hands on one of these lightning fast SSDs just answer me this.

What have you done this year to make Santa bring you an SSD?

The best, funniest and cleverest answers will win an SSD each. If you win, you'll get a private message via the forums. Let us know your address and we'll send you your prizes shortly after Christmas. Remember, this competition is open to UK readers only. Also, if you don't claim your prize within three weeks of being notified we'll offer it to someone else. Full terms and conditions can be found here .

Merry fastloadmas readers! Be sure to check back at 5.30 tomorrow for our next big giveaway. Expect dragons.