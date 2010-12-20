UK Christmas bonanza - Day 7 1/2: Win a year's subscription to PC Gamer UK

Thanks to a small snafu yesterday, you're getting two competitions today. So welcome to day six and-a-half of the PC Gamer Christmas giveaway bonanza. We've given away five stonking prizes already, but we're just getting started. Today we're giving away the most glamorous prize yet. Imagine a world where you never have to leave the comfort of your own home, a place where the world's finest PC news, reviews and features are delivered directly to your door every month. Today we're offering a year's subscription to PC Gamer UK for five lucky winners. Read on for your chance to win.

There's a year's subscription up for grabs. That's 13 issues packed full of everything you ever need to know about what's going on in PC gaming. That's more than one and a half thousand pages of the best scoops, previews, in-depth features and top reviews. Of course every issue also comes with a disc, each one bursting with the latest must play demos, indie games and mods.

Not only will you get every issue delivered to your door, you'll get it before the issue hits store shelves. Your special subscriber editions will also come in special super caress-able clutter free covers, shown above.

Of course, winning today's competition isn't the only way to get hold of a subscription. There's a special Christmas offer on, so if you subscribe now for twelve months you'll get each issue half price, and a 26 issue subscription is available for just £77.99 , which works out at less than £3 an issue.

Right now snow is falling outside at PC Gamer towers. We feel a bit sorry for Santa, forced to fly around in below freezing temperatures in a rickety open topped sleigh. Your task is to come up with an alternative vehicle for Santa this Christmas. Tell us what it is and give it a name. The funniest and most festive entries will win the prize. Remember, you have to live in the UK to win. The lucky winners will be announced at midday tomorrow.

In fact, the spirit of Christmas (and bourbon) is so strong that we'll be running two competitions today, so stay tuned for a chance to win more fantastic prizes. We'll be giving more stuff away every day from now until Christmas day, including Razer headphones, a 64GB USB drive, and a 240GB Corsair solid state drive worth £375.

Winners!

Colej_uk

reecpj

Cyclocius

Archernick

Wolfinton