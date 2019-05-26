Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is coming to Steam

Another of Suda51's oddball games is coming to PC.

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes is his third game featuring Travis Touchdown, an otaku who comes into possession of a beam saber—a weapon that is legally distinct from a lightsaber—and embarks on a quest to become one of the world's greatest assassins. In Travis Strikes Again, released on Switch in January, Travis travels through a variety of other videogames defeating bugs inside them. You did read that right, yes.

Studio Grasshopper Manufacture announced at fan convention MomoCon that Travis Strikes Again would be coming to PS4 and Steam, and that more information is on the way. The first two games in the No More Heroes series are Wii exclusives but it sure would be nice to see all three ported to other platforms.

Here's the story of how Suda51's first game, The Silver Case, came to PC.