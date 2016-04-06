Popular

Tracer gets new victory pose, still has butt, world hopefully moves on

Tracer

It feels like a long time ago now, but just last week many were outraged about the imminent removal of a bum from Overwatch. The Tracer buttroversy, which reached wider and went on for longer than anyone surely dared dream, occurred in the wake of Blizzard's decision to change the character's victory pose to something slightly less butt-focused. Now, it may finally be over. The new pose pictured above has replaced the old one, and if you look closely you can still see some butt. If you want. And so the sun sets on another glorious day on the internet.

The previous pose is below.

Tracer Victory Pose 2 Over The Shoulder

Shaun Prescott

Shaun is PC Gamer’s Australian editor and news writer. He mostly plays platformers and RPGs, and keeps a close eye on anything of particular interest to antipodean audiences. He (rather obsessively) tracks the movements of the Doom modding community, too.
