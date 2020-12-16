Totally Game: Pitbullreece has racked up 140 Warzone wins while playing with his mouth

Jackson "Pitbullreece" Reece is an uncommonly good Call of Duty: Warzone player, with thousands of kills and a mountain of wins to his name. This is all while playing with his mouth, as Reece lost his hands to Sepsis in 2017. He's who we're chatting to in this episode of Totally Game, Future's documentary series about remarkable gamers.

Like fellow Call of Duty player Rocket "RockyNoHands" Stoutenburgh, who we spoke to in the first season of Totally Game, Reece had to learn to use a Quadstick controller with his mouth after an accident. In 2007, he was in a motorcycle accident that left him paralysed below the waist, and in 2017 he developed Sepsis, leading to his hands and legs being amputated.

After his motorcycle accident, Reece got an Xbox and became hooked on Call of Duty, specifically Modern Warfare, and thanks to the controller and his determination he's been able to continue playing.

"I feel like I'm better than a lot of players that do play with their hands," he said. And his skills have led to some sore losers suggesting that it gives him an advantage. "Some call it a competitive edge, the way I can move and everything. But you've got all your fingers, so who's the better player?"

Reece currently streams his Warzone matches on Facebook Gaming, where you can watch him play daily. His hope is that his streams will inspire people, "showing the world that no matter what life throws at you, you can overcome it."