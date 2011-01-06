Total War: Shogun 2 system requirements revealed

The Creative Assembly have just released the system specs for Total War: Shogun 2. Read on to find out if Shogun II: Total War will run on your PC.

Minimum Specs (Required for playing Total War: Shogun 2):



2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor , or AMD equivalent (with SSE2)

1GB RAM (XP), 2GB RAM (Vista / Windows7)

256 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card (shader model 3)

1024x768 minimum screen resolution

20GB free hard disk space

Recommended Specs (Recommended for optimum game play of Total War: Shogun 2):



2nd Generation Intel® Core™i5 processor (or greater), or AMD equivalent

2GB RAM (XP), 4GB RAM (Vista / Windows7)

AMD Radeon HD 5000 and 6000 series graphics cards or equivalent DirectX 11 compatible graphics card

1280x1024 minimum screen resolution

20GB free hard disk space

Not too punishing considering that games like Battlefield 3, which will also come out this year, won't run at all on XP systems . Having said that, a 20 Gigabyte install? That's a pretty big chunk of hard drive real estate. Hopefully the game will be worth it, we'll know when it's released in March.

