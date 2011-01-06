Total War: Shogun 2 system requirements revealed

The Creative Assembly have just released the system specs for Total War: Shogun 2. Read on to find out if Shogun II: Total War will run on your PC.
Minimum Specs (Required for playing Total War: Shogun 2):
- 2 GHz Intel Dual Core processor / 2.6 GHz Intel Single Core processor , or AMD equivalent (with SSE2)
- 1GB RAM (XP), 2GB RAM (Vista / Windows7)
- 256 MB DirectX 9.0c compatible graphics card (shader model 3)
- 1024x768 minimum screen resolution
- 20GB free hard disk space
Recommended Specs (Recommended for optimum game play of Total War: Shogun 2):
- 2nd Generation Intel® Core™i5 processor (or greater), or AMD equivalent
- 2GB RAM (XP), 4GB RAM (Vista / Windows7)
- AMD Radeon HD 5000 and 6000 series graphics cards or equivalent DirectX 11 compatible graphics card
- 1280x1024 minimum screen resolution
- 20GB free hard disk space
Not too punishing considering that games like Battlefield 3, which will also come out this year, won't run at all on XP systems . Having said that, a 20 Gigabyte install? That's a pretty big chunk of hard drive real estate. Hopefully the game will be worth it, we'll know when it's released in March.
