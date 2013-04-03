Torment: Tides of Numenera in-game footage unveiled; release date delayed

If you can remember the screenshot of Torment: Tidees of Numenera that was doing the rounds yesterday, then this short video will look familiar. It's the first in-game footage we've seen of the Kickstarted inExile title, and while it doesn't reveal much more than the screenshot it does at least show the game in action. Given that fans have already raised over $3 million for the game, it's probably of interest.

In other Torment news, people are so enthusiastic about this game that it's being delayed to add new stretch goal features. In a blog post , Kevin Saunders explains why the game will no longer launch in December 2014 as originally planned. "Many of you have asked if the unexpected support we have received will require us to push back the release date," Saunders wrote. "While we do not yet know what our final development budget will be, we do know that we'll need a few months past the December 2014 launch date we first proposed at $900,000."

Saunders said that the extra funds and time will allow the team to "increase Torment's scope and quality bar," and promises details about the development schedule once the Kickstarter campaign ends later this week.