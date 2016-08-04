Three classic 16-bit Disney platformers are now available on GOG

Three of Disney's most beloved game adaptations are hitting PC today, so we'll finally be able to check whether The Lion King is still as hard as it seemed in 1994. In addition to that game, Aladdin and The Jungle Book are also arriving, meaning the company's best SNES-era 16-bit sidescrollers are all on PC, now.

All games will be compatible with "modern operating systems" (that includes Mac and Linux, for what it's worth), but are otherwise unchanged. They'll cost $19.99 as a bundle, or $9.99 separately, and they're only available on GOG. In my opinion, these are among the most beautiful looking games of the 16-bit era, but be warned: The Lion King and Aladdin both pack a punch. Use the modern magic of save states regularly.

All three games were originally released between 1993 and 1995, and count Westwood Studios and Virgin Games among their original developers. Each hit a number of platforms, including PC, SNES, Mega Drive / Genesis, Amiga and several handheld platforms. While hardly classics of the genre, they're still worth checking out if you have a fondness for the 16-bit era.

Check out the launch trailer below: