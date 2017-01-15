THQ Nordic bringing titles to the PC Gamer Weekender

The PC Gamer Weekender will be host to a wide range of publishers and the lovely, lovely games they all want to bring with them.

One such attendee will be THQ Nordic, which is bringing with it a couple of interesting titles for the public to get a good, solid hands-on with. First up is ELEX, a brand new IP from Piranha Bytes—creators of the Risen and Gothic RPG series. An "Eclectic, Lavish, Exhilarating, Xenial open-world action-RPG", ELEX mixes sci-fi and fantasy to great effect.

Set in an edgy, dark and uncompromising world where players are battling for a magical resource known as—you guessed it—ELEX. Along the way you’ll explore futuristic and medieval settings, battle with swords, magic and guns and face off against—or just have a natter with—original characters and mutated creatures.

Piranha Bytes Game Director Bjorn Pankratz said ELEX will be a "completely new game experience with a fresh setting, new assets and plenty of possibilities."

THQ Nordic’s second title at the PC Gamer Weekender will be a more familiar, though no less exciting, name: Spellforce 3.

The third game in the near-15-year-old RPG/RTS series is being developed by Grimlore Games, and acts as a prequel to the original Spellforce: The Order of Dawn and maintains the series’ setting of Eo.

Both games and many more will be available to play at the PC Gamer Weekender, which is being held February 18-19 at the Olympia, London, in the UK. For more details see The PC Gamer Weekender site, and follow us on Twitter for up-to-the-minute news.