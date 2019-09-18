This Zephyrus M ultraslim gaming laptop with GTX 1070 is $660 off on Amazon

The Zephyrus M ultra thin gaming laptop is on sale on Amazon for $1,539 with a whopping $660 being taken off the regular price.

On top of having a 15-inch G-Sync 144Hz IP display, this ROG Zephyrus M Ultra Slim is a packing a GeForce GTX 1070, Intel Core i7-8750H Processor, 16GB DDR4, 256GB PCIe SSD, and 1TB FireCuda SSHD.

The graphics card is a bit outdated, but ultraslim gaming laptops are generally pretty expensive due to their portability. You won't be able to enjoy games with ray-tracing as well as the current models with an RTX 20-something, but the money you save seems likes a fair trade-off.

The .08-inch thickness makes the ROG Zephyrus M a great choice if you need a gaming laptop that does everything with a ton of ports and doesn't take up too much bag space. There is also a GTX 1060 version of this laptop for only $500 cheaper at $1,399.00.