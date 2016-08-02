This year’s Golden Joystick Awards are open to the public

This year’s Golden Joystick Awards will be open to the public for first time in the ceremony’s 33 year history.

Powered by GamesRadar+, balcony tickets for this year’s show—the 34th edition—are available for pre-purchase here, and cost £10 each (you must be 18 or over to attend). As always, the winners are voted by the public with this year’s polling due to open on September 1.

GTA 5 was crowned best PC game at last year’s awards—after beating a pretty impressive list of nominees. Stay tuned for this year’s shortlist which will be released nearer the show.

The 34th Golden Joystick Awards take place November 18 at the Indig02 at London’s O2 Arena.