This week in PC gaming: Runescape hits Steam, Torchlight 3 releases, Amazon Prime Day sales begin

By

The busy holiday release season is spinning up.

Upcoming releases

October 13

Torchlight 3

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

October 14

Cook, Serve, Delicious! 3

Runescape

October 15

The Jackbox Party Pack 7

Age of Empires III: Definitive Edition

Airplane Mode

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Other events and updates

October 13 + 14

New Hearthstone Story & Boss Battle Tavern Brawl

Amazon Prime Day sales (bookmark our sales hub to find the best Amazon Prime Day deals!)

