This week in PC gaming: Pupperazzi, Expeditions: Rome and Rainbow Six Extraction

It's all about dogs, turn-based sims and shooting weird aliens.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, and more coming at you over the next week, every week, until the end of time. Even in January, there's still some new stuff to play.

This week in PC Gaming we're taking all the cute pet pics in Pupperazzi, rising through the ranks in tactical turn-based RPG Expeditions: Rome and cleaning up weird alien goop in Siege spin-off Rainbow Six Extraction.

Mollie is presenting for the first time this week, with Lauren's dulcet tones returning next week.

Lauren Aitken

The first three games Lauren played on PC were Star Wars: X-Wing, Zoo Tycoon and Barbie Fashion Designer, which explains her love of all things space, strategy and aesthetically pleasing. Lauren recently joined PC Gamer as the deputy guides editor after three years of writing many dozens of Destiny 2 guides at VG247, as well as casually trying to shoehorn in The Witcher 3 articles wherever possible. When she's not trying to force everyone to play as a Warlock in Destiny 2, Lauren is either mastering her SEO abilities to help smash the competition, or patting one of her red sons.
