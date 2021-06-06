This week in PC gaming: Chivalry 2 and Backbone

This week in PC gaming is also available on YouTube.

Welcome to This Week in PC Gaming, a show where we take a look at the new games, updates, events, and more coming at you over the next week, every week. Expect a new episode every Sunday morning and expect it to tell you something you didn't know or already forgot about.

This week we look at the medieval mayhem of Chivalry 2 along with Backbone, a game where you play a detective who is also a raccoon.

Catch the new episode every Sunday here on PCGamer.com or subscribe to our YouTube channel to get notified when a new episode goes live.

This Week in PC Gaming - June 5 - June 12

June 8

Chivalry 2

Backbone