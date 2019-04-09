This Ryzen gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 2070 is on sale for $1,050

The best gaming desktops pair a fast GPU with a modern CPU, then surround them with solid state storage to ensure smooth performance in and outside of games. And that's exactly what you get with CyberPowerPC's Gamer Master 2787D, which is on sale today at Newegg.

It's outfitted with an 8-core/16-thread Ryzen 7 2700 processor clocked at 3.2GHz to 4.1GHz, a GeForce RTX 2070 graphics card, and 8GB of DDR4 memory. For storage, it leans on a 240GB SSD + 1TB HDD.

Sure, it's not the beefiest configuration on the block, but using promo code EMCSTYTD2, you can nab it for just $1,049.99. That's a good price for the collection of parts inside this thing. It also comes with a keyboard and mouse, in case you don't have those already.

CyberPowerPC Desktop | RTX 2070 | $1,049.99 (save $250)

This gaming PC pairs an 8-core processor with a GeForce RTX 2070, which is plenty powerful to comfortably game at 1080p and 1440p. Use promo code EMCSTYTD2 for the full discount. Buy at Newegg



If this doesn't do it for you, check out (and bookmark) these other cheap gaming PC deals that we update every week.

