This new $499.99 flight yoke and quadrant is as realistic as it gets

Flight simulator fans looking for a more authentic experience will absolutely want to check out these newly detailed peripherals from Thrustmaster and Boeing. This new line of flight sim gear has been designed to recreate the feel of flying real Boeing Dreamliner aircraft, and reading the specs sheet implies this is more than just talk.

These are the latest offerings in Thrustmaster's Civil Aviation range, focussing on bringing a realistic feel to your home setup, which started last year with an Airbus A320-inspired setup.

One of the major products in this line-up is Thrustmaster’s first yoke system. The TCA yoke Boeing Edition has been designed to feel as much like the real yoke in a Boeing Dreamliner as possible. It’s a 1.1 scale replica with all-metal internals that uses a pendular system to mimic an actual Boeing at a regular desk or table. Of course, this is all according to Thrustmaster and Boeing, who unsurprisingly think it's great, but it does sound like this could really fit the bill.

Black Friday deals Black Friday 2021 deals: the place to go for the all the best early Black Friday bargains.

To complete the kit is the TCA Quadrant Boeing Edition. This is the throttle portion of the controls and again, is designed to be as close a replica as possible to the one in an actual Dreamliner. It boasts progressive resistance that feels like it does on real aircraft. Two TCA Quadrant units can also be paired together for 6-axis piloting, or you can use it in conjunction with other Thrustmaster Pedals

Both are designed to work with Xbox or PC, and are fairly customisable to your needs.

These are pretty high-level enthusiast offerings, and as such aren’t exactly cheap. However, after the price hike last year when everyone was going crazy trying to get a kit for Microsoft Flight Simulator, they almost look it.

The TCA Yoke Pack Boeing Edition, which includes both the Yoke and Quadrant, has a suggested retail price of $499.99 (£449.99 / €499.99). Or if you’re just after the Quadrant you can pick that up for $149.99 (£129.99 / €149.99). These are open for preorder now, but aren’t commercially slated until December 23.

Anyone after just the Yoke will have to wait a little longer. This will be up for order on February 10 with a release date not until March 10, 2022.