Thanks to Star Wars: Squadrons and Flight Sim, the price of flight sticks is ridiculous right now

As we saw a few months ago with the launch of Microsoft Flight Simulator has rekindled interest in would-be pilots creating their own home cockpit. Flight sticks all over quickly sold out online from big retailers such as Best Buy, Newegg, and Amazon.

Given the release of another huge title, Star Wars Squadrons, we are seeing history repeating itself as amateur starfighters are buying up the already short supply of flight sticks.

With limited options, desperate pilots have to pay astronomical prices just to secure themselves a flight stick or throttle. The Thrustmaster Y1600M, for example, normally retails for around $60, but right now the only places that have it in stock are third-party retailers who are selling them for as high as $175 on Amazon.

Some of the best joysticks out have been out of stock for months with no hint of replenishment.

You could go the Ebay route, like some of our colleagues have, for reasonably priced sticks so long as you can handle the emotional trauma of being constantly outbid. Right now trying to buy a flight stick is a frustrating experience especially with the fresh wounds of trying to hunt down RTX 30-series cards.

We've reached out to Thrustmaster and Logitech, about supply and stock availability, but still have not heard anything official back yet.