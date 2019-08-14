This MSI gaming laptop has an RTX 2060 and a 120Hz panel, and it's £300 off right now

If you're looking out for a decent MSI laptop for gaming, but don't want to pay full price, then we've found a decent deal for you. Amazon UK is selling the MSI GL63 RTX 2060 gaming laptop for just £1,300. This is a saving of £300 off and makes the laptop a decent bargain. This price means you can buy a gaming notebook with a powerful non Max-Q GPU capable of real-time ray tracing without destroying your wallet.

Under the hood, there's a considered and powerful collection of hardware that makes for a very capable machine. There's 16GB of GDDR6 RAM and 128GB of blazing fast NVMe SSD storage, while an i7 CPU and RTX 2060 GPU do the heavy lifting to provide you with quality pictures on the 15.6-inch, full HD (1,920 x 1,080) display. The display also reaches refresh rates of 120Hz so will be excellent for smoothing out speedy, twitchy games.

Although the recent Super graphics cards have pushed the regular 2060 down the pecking order a little bit, this is still a fine card and contributes to a great package on this MSI laptop. You're likely to see price drops on regular 2060 and 2070 laptops throughout 2019, but this is a solid deal if you need one right now.

See how it compares to other leading portable powerhouses in our guide to the best gaming laptops, and if you're considering a more static machine, look out for some of the best gaming PCs going too.

