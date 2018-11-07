This mechanical keyboard is spill-resistant and only $21 today

Few things can ruin your day like spilling a drink on one of the best gaming keyboards , unless you happen to own a water-resistant plank. You can, for less than $21.

It's a tenkeyless (TKL) keyboard from Aukey, meaning it trades a dedicated number pad for a shorter profile. This is a mechanical keyboard too—it uses Outemu Blue key switches, which are tactile and offer an audible 'click' when pressed.

Other features include a metal panel design, 100 percent anti-ghosting, and double-shot molded ABS keycaps.

To get this keyboard for under $21, follow the deal link below and click on the $2 coupon that's right underneath the price. Then at checkout, enter promo code 4HGUUDRB. This brings the price down to $20.78.

Aukey Mechanical Keyboard | Water-Resistant | $20.78

Need a new keyboard? This one from Aukey has 'clicky' Outemu Blue key switches, a metal construction, 100 percent anti-ghosting, and is water resistant. Be sure to click the $2 coupon on the product page, and also enter promo code 4HGUUDRB at checkout. $20.78 after coupon, Amazon



