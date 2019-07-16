This Logitech C920 HD webcam is just £25 for another few hours in Amazon's Prime Day sale

This is a massive saving on a quality webcam whether you're looking for a streaming setup or a crisp lens for video calls, and there's only a few more hours before it goes away. Stereo mics capture accurate audio and Logitech's webcams employ HD lighting tech to improve image clarity in low light settings. The camera captures in 1080p at 30 frames per second, so professional streamers might want more elaborate options, but this'll suit nearly everyone else.

This has understandably been one of the best-selling items on Amazon Prime Day. It's tough to find this quality for 25 quid and Logitech hardware his hard-wearing and reliable. It's nice and small too.

