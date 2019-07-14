This HyperX Alloy Elite RGB gaming keyboard is a best-ever £81 today

Prime Day is a particularly good day to hoover up accessories for your PC—mice, keyboards, headsets, even mouse mats that light up if you need such things in your life. On the keyboard side of things, a standout deal during Prime Day is HyperX's Alloy Elite RGB mechanical keyboard, which is at its best ever price today.

You'll find this one in second place on our list of the best gaming keyboards, which is extremely respectable. "The HyperX Alloy Elite RGB leaves no box unchecked in features. It’s equipped with dedicated media controls, USB passthrough, a detachable wristrest, and full RGB backlighting." Don't you feel like you deserve all those things in a nice new keyboard?

For reference, this keyboard's previous lowest price was £85 all the way back in October 2018. This year, it hadn't dropped below £100 until now, making it a worthwhile saving. You'll find the rest of our Prime Day PC deals.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.