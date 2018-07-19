This Dell Inspiron 15 2-in-1 with a Core i5-8250U and 256GB SSD is just $550 today

Yesterday, Newegg had the Lenovo IdeaPad with a Core i5-8250U processor and 8GB RAM for just $499.99. Today Newegg has another solid mid-range laptop on sale—the Dell Inspiron 15-5579. Right now you can get it for $549.99, a $200 savings from the MSRP.

The Inspiron 15-5579 has a Core i5-8250U proccessor, 8GB RAM, and a 256GB SSD. The IPS touchscreen is 15.6-inches across, with a resolution of 1920x1080. For connectivity, you get two USB 3.0, one USB 2.0, one HDMI, an SD card reader, and a headphone/microphone combo jack. Windows Hello support is also included.

You can buy the Inspiron 15-5579 from Newegg.