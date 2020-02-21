Popular

This Asus gaming desktop with a GeForce RTX 2060 Super is on sale for $1,100

Save $200 on a fast gaming PC with a GPU that supports real-time ray tracing.

We highlighted this system as one of the cheap gaming PC deals when it dropped to $1,300 a couple of weeks ago, and unbeknownst to us at the time, the $150 price drop was a permanent one. And now? It's on sale for $1,099.99 at Newegg.

Who knows—maybe this will end up being a permanent drop as well. As it stands, Newegg's listing indicates it will be at this price until Monday. Either way, you're looking at an additional $200 savings, on top of the recent $150 price cut.

Asus GL10DH Gaming PC | Ryzen 7 3700X | RTX 2060 Super | 16GB DDR4 | 512GB SSD | $1,099.99 (save $200)
This desktop sports an 8-core/16-thread CPU based on AMD's latest Zen 2 architecture, and a GPU with dedicated hardware for real-time ray tracing. It's a great option for playing games at 1440p.
Compared to building your own PC, you're actually coming out a little bit ahead of the game with this system, if you factor in the cost of Windows. Leave Windows out of the equation and it's basically a wash—the scales can tip either way, depending on sales, mail-in-rebates, and what exact components you select.

This is a fast system underpinned by a Ryzen 7 3700X processor and GeForce RTX 2060 Super GPU. That gives you 8 cores and 16 threads on the CPU side, and support for real-time ray tracing on the graphics side.

Other hardware includes 16GB of DDR4 memory and a 512GB solid state drive. Sure, a 1TB SSD would be nice, but it's easy enough to upgrade the storage, if and when you feel the need.

Paul has been playing PC games and raking his knuckles on computer hardware since the Commodore 64. He does not have any tattoos, but thinks it would be cool to get one that reads LOAD"*",8,1. In his off time, he rides motorcycles and wrestles alligators (only one of those is true).
