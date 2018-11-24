This 6GB GTX 1060 is just £210, and it comes with Monster Hunter: World

We've seen a few great 1060 deals floating around during Black Friday, but this might be the best one yet in the UK. Over on Ebuyer, you can get Zotac's GTX 1060 GB AMP! edition for just £210, and you'll get a copy of one of our favourite games from 2018, the Capcom-made time sink Monster Hunter: World.
Zotac GTX 1060 6GB AMP! Edition GDDR5 Graphics Card | £209.98 (save £68)
A steep saving on a 6GB GTX 1060 if you're not looking to break the bank, and you'll get a copy of the brilliant Monster Hunter: World to enjoy with it. Buy it from Ebuyer
"Zotac's offerings for the GTX 1060 don't go for the huge overclocks like some of the other companies on this list do, and because of this you can often find them for quite a bit cheaper," is what we said about Zotac's range on our 1060 deals page.
If you want an alternative, maybe consider Gigabyte's 1060 model, which has an excellent discount over on Amazon, which boasts about its high performance at lower temperatures.
Gigabyte Nvidia GTX 1060 WF2 6GB | £230 (34% off)
We gave it a massive 95 at review. It's simply a brilliant 1080p card at the price. Warning: could go quick. Buy it at Amazon.
Either way, if you're looking for a big discount on Nvidia's last generation of graphic cards, this remains a great weekend to do it.
Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.