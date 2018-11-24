This 6GB GTX 1060 is just £210, and it comes with Monster Hunter: World

We've seen a few great 1060 deals floating around during Black Friday, but this might be the best one yet in the UK. Over on Ebuyer, you can get Zotac's GTX 1060 GB AMP! edition for just £210, and you'll get a copy of one of our favourite games from 2018, the Capcom-made time sink Monster Hunter: World.

"Zotac's offerings for the GTX 1060 don't go for the huge overclocks like some of the other companies on this list do, and because of this you can often find them for quite a bit cheaper," is what we said about Zotac's range on our 1060 deals page.

If you want an alternative, maybe consider Gigabyte's 1060 model, which has an excellent discount over on Amazon, which boasts about its high performance at lower temperatures.

Either way, if you're looking for a big discount on Nvidia's last generation of graphic cards, this remains a great weekend to do it.