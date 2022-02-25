This 1440p Asus gaming monitor is £170 off right now

Prepare your loins. The Asus TUF VG27AQ gaming monitor is on sale right now at Currys. It's come down from £449 to an utterly spiffing £279, much cheaper than Amazon or Overclockers is selling it for right now.

What you'll get is £170 off a tasty, QHD gaming monitor, with a swift 165Hz refresh rate to match some pretty intense framerates, provided your machine can handle it at 1440p. This kind of monitor is built for fast paced, competitive gaming, and is actually the AMD FreeSync version of one we had sitting at the top of our best gaming monitors list for a good while.

Asus TUF Gaming VG27AQ gaming monitor | 2560 x 1440 | 27-inch | 165Hz | 4ms gtg response | £449 £279 at Currys (save £170)

This gaming monitor hits a pretty great spot in terms of resolution and size, and comes not only with FreeSync (and G-Sync compatibility), it's also touting a fantastic 165Hz refresh rate. The response time isn't the swiftest in the land, but as long as your PC can push out decent framerates at 1440p, you'll be laughing.

The screen not only includes HDR support, but also features ELMB-Sync, which lets you use Adaptive Sync variable refresh rates and blur-reducing backlight strobing—quite the revelation when it first dropped.

It's not as speedy as some monitors, with a grey-to-grey response time of just under 4ms, but the 165Hz refresh and superb resolution scale with that screen size makes is well worth the sub-£300 price tag.

Besides, the TUF Gaming VG27AQ is packing an IPS screen as opposed to a VA or TN, for more colour vibrancy and accuracy. So, not only will you see your games writ over a decent resolution, they'll be saturated enough to put your PC's RGB lighting to shame.