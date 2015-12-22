There is a new Just Cause 3 patch available

Today in short-but-important patch notes: Just Cause 3 version 1.021. Version 1.02, though it brought in a load of flashy fixes like "significantly improved loading times" and "optimizations to online stats", broke a few things, and the struggle to get Just Cause soaring as it should continues.

1.021 consists of just two unexciting but vital items:

Improved Stability When Exiting To Desktop.

Improved Memory Management.

The previous patch introduced a new bug that caused crashes when quitting. Sure that's close to the intended effect but I prefer coming to a smooth halt to wrapping my car around a tree, if you catch my meaning. This is now fixed, supposedly.

Memory issues have been addressed across a "wide range of systems", which is a big step considering how random Just Cause 3's faults appeared to be. Some rigs will feel this improvement more than others.