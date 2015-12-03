Avalanche is "looking into" Just Cause 3 launch issues

As is increasingly the case with major game releases, Just Cause 3 players have experienced a handful of technical problems since launch. These are many and varied, and hard to keep track of due to the sprawling nature of the game's map. Avalanche Studios has promised that it's on the case, only it can't confirm when a patch will roll out.

"We know that some of you are encountering some technical issues – we’re looking into them all and we’re fully committed to providing you the best possible experience," a studio spokesperson wrote on Steam.

"We know you’re going to want specific information on when a patch will land and what will be fixed – we would love to give you that information, and we will as soon as we have it. But right now, a little over one day since we launched, we have huge numbers of players in our enormous game world and we’re monitoring all the data coming in.

"We need a little bit of time to recreate some of these issues and build fixes. Rest assured though – we are fully committed to making Just Cause 3 as awesome as possible."

Andy Kelly reviewed Just Cause 3 earlier this week, describing it as "an unremarkable, shallow experience". Still, at least it runs a lot better on PC than it does on consoles.