There are already some great photoshops of the Red Dead Redemption art

Rockstar sure knows how to stir up a crowd. The Grand Theft Auto developer tweeted a wordless red logo on Sunday to the tune of 100,000 retweets. And on Monday, a follow-up piece of art seemed to indicate what everyone was hoping: a new Red Dead Redemption is likely on the way. In the one piece of art we have so far, seven characters stand silhouetted against a blood red sky and an orange sun. It's a striking image. Naturally, it's already been turned into a meme.

We've seen some great photoshops of the new teaser already. If you have the Red Dead fever like we do, enjoy our favorites so far.