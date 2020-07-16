Popular

The Xbox Games Showcase promises to be about 'just games'

By

'No business, devices or similar news.'

(Image credit: Xbox Game Studios)

After a disappointing event back in May, Xbox Games is returning with another showcase next week, and according to marketing boss Aaron Greenberg it's going to be an hour of nothing but games

"[T]his show has one focus, games," Greenberg tweeted. "No business, devices or similar news, just games. A whole show about [an] hour long focused on games."

I'm vaguely interested in the Xbox Series X, but it's the games not the console that are going to be relevant to us here at PC Gamer. There will be some first-looks, more chances to see games we've already seen and, at last, some campaign gameplay from Halo Infinite.

The Xbox Games Showcase is airing on YouTube, Twitch, Facebook and Twitter on July 23 at 5 pm BST/9 am PDT. Ahead of that, professional videogame-liker Geoff Keighley will be hosting a pre-show an hour before on YouTube Gaming. There will be reveals and predictions from "YouTube creators," apparently, along with more details on games that have already been announced.  

Fraser Brown
Fraser is the sole inhabitant of PC Gamer's mythical Scottish office, conveniently located in his flat. He spends most of his time wrangling the news, but sometimes he sneaks off to write lots of words about strategy games.
See comments