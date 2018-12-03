The fantastic SteelSeries Arctis 3 headset is $40 today on Amazon

SteelSeries manufactures a number of headsets under its Arctis brand, and they're all very good—the wireless Arctis Pro is one of our top choices for a gaming headset. One of the wired models, the Arctis 3, is currently $39.98 on Amazon. That's a $30 drop from the original price, and the same discount we saw on Black Friday.

The Arctis 3 has a noise-cancelling microphone, low-distortion speaker drivers, and a lightweight construction. It works with PCs and game consoles alike, with no drivers or adapters required.

Unfortunately, the headset is severely back-ordered on Amazon, with the site currently estimating a delivery time between mid-December and mid-January. If you don't want to wait, Best Buy has it in stock for $5 more ($44.99).

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.