As predicted in January, the Steam Lunar New Year Sale has begun! This sale will be a slightly shorter sale than some, running over what is basically an extended weekend and coming to an end on February 19.

Valve says that thousands of games are discounted, but as always, here are a few suggestions to get you started:

The Lunar New Year Sale brings with it some changes to the Steam Wishlist, which adds new sorting and filtering options including the ability to filter items on your list by discount amount, by pricing tiers, or even by the amount of money in your Steam Wallet. Top-ranked tags for Wishlisted items will also be displayed, making it easier to find similar games, and release dates and Early Access status, where applicable, will also be shown. It's also now possible to add games to your cart directly from your Wishlist, rather than having to hit a game's page—with some limitations.

"Some games have a Deluxe Edition or multiple Starter Pack options that make the offer more complicated. Some games even add or change the offers available over time, so we wouldn’t want to make assumptions about which version you are ultimately interested in when you hit 'add to cart'," Valve explained. "With that in mind, games with a single purchase option can now be added directly to your cart, but for games with alternative purchase options, you can click through to the store page to find the right option for you."