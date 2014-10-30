The Steam Halloween Sale is now underway

The average gamer is 31 years old, according to the Entertainment Software Association, which means that most of you would look pretty weird ringing doorbells tomorrow night while dressed up like Spider-Man. But that doesn't mean you can't have any candy. The downside is that you actually have to pay for it, rather than extorting it from neighbors who don't want to spend the morning digging their cars out of 27 rolls of toilet paper; but the good news is that, for a short while at least, you won't have to pay very much.

There's a lot of Halloweenie goodness up for grabs in the Steam Halloween sale, from older horror classics like the FEAR Collection and Amnesia: The Dark Descent to newer releases like Outlast and the surprisingly good pixel art adventure The Last Door. It's not wall-to-wall horror, but there's pretty clearly a theme here—even Freddie Fish gets in on the action with The Case of the Haunted Schoolhouse. Scary stuff, kiddies!

Bottom line: It's a Steam sale, and there's a ton of stuff up for some pretty good prices. The Halloween Sale is live now and runs until November 3.