The Steam Game Festival returns tomorrow with demos for more than 40 new games

Geoff Keighley has joined with Valve to show off a big pile of games that were meant to be showcased at GDC.

The cancellation of GDC was a big blow for indie game developers, who rely on events like the Indie Megabooth and Day of the Devs to showcase their new stuff. To help counter that loss, Geoff Keighley and Steam are putting together the Steam Game Festival: Spring Edition, which will put a spotlight on new and upcoming games that missed out on their big chance to shine.

The first-ever Game Festival on Steam took place in December 2019 in conjunction with The Game Awards, and gave users time-limited "first-looking game demos" for more than a dozen games. The Spring Edition will be a significantly larger affair, with more than 40 games featured.

It will be longer, too: Demos from the first festival were good for only 48 hours, but the Steam Game Festival Spring Edition kicks off at 10 am PT/1 pm ET on March 18, and will run until the same time on March 23. Look for it when it goes live at store.steampowered.com.

