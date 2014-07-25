Popular

The Sims 4 system requirements released. It will probably run on your computer

Okay, so it won't run on anything too old: you're out of luck if you're rocking, say, a C64, difference engine or anything powered by a potato. Still, the recently released minimum requirements for The Sims 4 are low—as you might expect from a series that targets such a wide audience.

Here's what you'll need:

  • REQUIRED: Internet connection required for product activation.

  • OS: Windows XP (SP3), Windows Vista (SP2), Windows 7 (SP1), Windows 8, or Windows 8.1

  • PROCESSOR: 1.8 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, AMD Athlon 64 Dual-Core 4000+ or equivalent (For computers using built-in graphics chipsets, the game requires 2.0 GHz Intel Core 2 Duo, 2.0 GHz AMD Turion 64 X2 TL-62 or equivalent)

  • MEMORY: At least 2 GB RAM

  • HARD DRIVE: At least 9 GB of free space with at least 1 GB additional space for custom content and saved games

  • DVD-ROM: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

  • VIDEO CARD: 128 MB of Video RAM and support for Pixel Shader 3.0. Supported Video Cards: NVIDIA GeForce 6600 or better, ATI Radeon X1300 or better, Intel GMA X4500 or better

  • SOUND CARD: DirectX 9.0c Compatible

  • DIRECTX: DirectX 9.0c compatible

  • INPUT: Keyboard and Mouse

As yet, there's no sign of the recommended requirements.

Chris recently got all emotional during his hands-on first-look at The Sims 4.

