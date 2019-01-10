The Razer Blade 15 is down to its lowest ever price in the UK

If you didn’t get the laptop you wanted last year, we’ve found a decent deal to kick off your 2019. The Razer Blade 15, one of our favourite gaming laptops, is down to its lowest ever UK price of £1779 at both Amazon and Currys now. This is the model which fully brought Razer in line with the leaders of the gaming laptop market. It has a sturdy solid build, a sleek design and body, a 144Hz screen, and plenty of grunt and power to play the latest titles well. The guts of this being made up of a Intel Core i7-8750H processor and an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 Max-Q GPU.

£200 off the Razer Blade 15 gaming laptop at Amazon UK

Razer's premium gaming-laptop offering is a great piece of kit that has all the clout needed for the biggest titles but also looks cool as anything and is sturdily built.View Deal

It’s one of the thinnest models available right now so can offer performance of a high standard with a great aesthetic to boot too. The solid aluminium body is CNC-milled and the touchpad is sleek and elegant, where Razer have taken a slightly original turn by opting to craft it from glass. You can read our full review of the Razer Blade 15 here .

