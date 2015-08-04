The PC games to watch at Gamescom 2015

The fierce alien foes in this sequel to 2013’s ace turn-based sci-fi strategy are enough to make you wish for a Xenomorph. There’s the Chryssalid who can poison soldiers and turn them into cocoons which, when they hatch, spawn three more, the serpentine Viper who can snag people from cover with her tongue and squeeze them, and Advent troopers, who are actually people turned bad (or are they?). They’ll challenge you to master new abilities, such as The Ranger’s machete, The Specialist’s drone, as well as his power to hack robotic enemies, and the Sharpshooter’s new proficiency in pistols alongside sniper rifles. Do you agree with Firaxis that PC gaming is in a golden age?