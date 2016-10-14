The PC Gamer Weekender is back in 2017! Tickets now available

Earlier this year we held a weekend-long event in the heart of London to celebrate all things PC gaming. Attendees got early access to top unreleased games, our tech experts shared their sage PC-building wisdom and our stages hosted some of the best developers in the world. Lucky visitors even had the chance to try the HTC Vive months before it arrived in Europe.

We had a great time, visitors had a great time, so we decided to do it all again! On the weekend of February 18-19 PC Gamer takes over the Olympia London to give you a chance to play unreleased games, compete in tournaments, pick up some hardware and more.

Tickets are on sale now at the early bird price of £9.99, and they come with a free digital edition of the February 2017 PC Gamer. The two-day Weekender+ ticket is even better value for 2017, and will include all sorts of extras including exclusive early access to the show.

For show news and announcements, check out the PC Gamer Weekender website, and follow us our PC Gamer Weekender Twitter account. If you can't make it down to London for the weekend, don't worry, we're making Chris stream it again for hours without a break. Will he go mad? Who knows. It's all part of the fun, isn't it.