The PC Gamer Show: The new LPC, BlizzCon, Call of Duty, and more

By

We talk about Sombra, Infinite Warfare, and our crazy new PC.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

On this week's show we'll be looking at Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare, our brand new LPC, all the news out of BlizzCon 2016, and more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.  

This week's topics:

  1. What we've been playing recently.
  2. Tyler talks about his time with Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare.
  3. We take a look at our ridiculous new computer, the LPC.
  4. A breakdown of all the news that came from BlizzCon this year.
  5. We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  6. Just games, no politics.&nbsp;

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Bo Moore

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.  

