Popular

The PC Gamer Show: Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft, and more

By

We look at the news out of Star Wars Celebration, free StarCraft, and more.

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking about all the new info on Star Wars: Battlefront 2, StarCraft 1's switch to being free, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!  

This week's topics:

  • We talk about what we've been playing recently.
  • StarCraft 1 is now free, Nier lets you fight a CEO, and more recent news.
  • Star Wars Battlefront 2 has been officially announced, and we discuss.
  • We take your questions from Twitch chat.
  • Mints, bugs, and the great sci-fi debate.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Wes Fenlon

Tyler Wilde

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

See comments