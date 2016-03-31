The PC Gamer Show: Overwatch, Fallout 4 survival, and more

Download the MP3 directly

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we'll be sharing some of our experiences VR as we continue to write furiously about the Oculus Rift and HTC Vive as part of VR Week. We'll also reflect on Overwatch's recent buttroversy, discuss the recent Hearthstone expansion, and Chris Livingston will be on hand to talk about the Fallout 4 survival mode beta.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. It's VR Week here at PC Gamer! A character pose in Overwatch was recently the center of debate. Fallout 4's Survival mode is here. Tim gives us his take on the upcoming Hearthstone expansion We take your questions from Twitch chat. Tom goes missing, part 1.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Evan Lahti

Chris Livingston

Tim Clark

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.