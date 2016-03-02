The PC Gamer Show: HTC Vive unboxing, Stardew Valley

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week Evan is back in-the-flesh! We'll be talking about Stardew Valley, the newly released Far Cry Primal, why being able to criticize betas is important, and lots more—including a live unboxing of the HTC Vive and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. Tom tells us why he loves Stardew Valley so much. Evan explains why criticizing betas is important. James discusses his time with Far Cry Primal. We open up the HTC Vive Pre with all of you! We take your questions from Twitch chat. Evan is really next to us and not, like, on a screen or something.

Listen:

You can listen to it directly in the Podtrac player above, or...

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube (or in the player above)

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Evan Lahti

James Davenport

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.