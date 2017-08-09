The PC Gamer Show: Hellblade, Overwatch summer fashion, Dota cards, and more

Welcome back to , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on , or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we talk about some surprise announcements for games new and old, what we think of Ninja Theory's Hellblade, and how fashionable the latest Overwatch skins are before wrapping with our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics:
- We talk about the latest news
- What we've been playing
- Boverwatch breaks down the summer fashion trends
- Hellblade is hella good
- We wrap with a longer Q&A than normal
Your flapping heads for this episode:
The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her and her .