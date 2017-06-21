The PC Gamer Show: GTA 5 modding and the best of E3 2017

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week is all about E3 2017 as we look back on all the best (and worst) games to come out of it. We'll be talking about Hunt: Showdown, Anthem, Beyond Good and Evil 2, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics
- We look at the recent controversy surrounding GTA 5 modding.
- In no particular order, we look back at the most exciting games of E3.
- We take your E3 questions from Twitch chat.
- TOO MANY GAMEZ.
