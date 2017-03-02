The PC Gamer Show: GDC 2017, and a special guest from Fireblade Software

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

This week we're joined by Gary Burchell, founder of Fireblade Software. We'll be doing a live demo of Abandon Ship, his upcoming pirate-y FTL-style game.

We'll also be talking about all the games we've been playing lately, what we're excited about at GDC this week, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

We look at recent news like the GTX 1080 ti and an Oculus price cut.

Then what we've been playing recently, including Limbo and Hollow Knight.

Gary gives us an early look at Abandon Ship.

We take your questions from Twitch chat.

A bit more rambling than usual from a long-gone Tom.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

Steven Messner

Gary Burchell - Founder at Fireblade Software