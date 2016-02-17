The PC Gamer Show: Fallout 4, Quantum Break, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, of our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Tuesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. This week's show was presented by XCOM 2.

This week we'll be taking a look at the newly announced Fallout 4 DLC, Quantum Break coming to PC, Elite Dangerous' standalone PvP game, Street Fighter 5's less than ideal launch condition, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We discuss Fallout 4's DLC, and what it can offer over mods. Elite Dangerous has released a standalone PvP game called Arena Quantum Break is officially coming to PC, but only on Windows 10. Street Fighter 5 is out, but not necessarily complete. Viewers questions from Twitch chat. Chris joins us as a computer screen from the future.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.