The PC Gamer Show: ESPN, Twitch, and Hex: Shards of Fate

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

Today we're joined by special guest Cory Jones, Co-founder of Cryptozoic Entertainment, to talk about their digital CCG Hex: Shards of Fate.

We'll be doing a live demo of Hex and revealing details about an upcoming update to the game towards the end of the show. We'll also be talking people trying to be "the ESPN of esports," the phenomenon of "Twitch plays" games, the recent rise of digital card games, and lots more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

