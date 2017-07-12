The PC Gamer Show: Doomfist, XCOM 2, Warframe, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below.
This week we'll be talking about Overwatch's Doomfist, the upcoming XCOM 2 expansion, Warframe's open world expansion, Hollow Knight, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!
This week's topics
- Doomfist has reached Overwatch!
- Steven tells us about a terrible guinea pig controversy.
- James talks Dark Souls 2 and Steven talks Mad Max.
- We gush about Hollow Knight because it's great.
- XCOM 2 is getting strange zombie hordes.
- And Warframe is getting a massive open world area.
- We take your questions from the PC Gamer Club Discord.
- A few internet problems.
