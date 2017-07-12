The PC Gamer Show: Doomfist, XCOM 2, Warframe, and more

Popular

We're back with a new (but comfortingly familiar) look!

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show, our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel, or after the fact at any of the links below. 

This week we'll be talking about Overwatch's Doomfist, the upcoming XCOM 2 expansion, Warframe's open world expansion, Hollow Knight, and lots more—including our usual Twitch chat Q&A!  

This week's topics

  • Doomfist has reached Overwatch!
  • Steven tells us about a terrible guinea pig controversy. 
  • James talks Dark Souls 2 and Steven talks Mad Max.
  • We gush about Hollow Knight because it's great.
  • XCOM 2 is getting strange zombie hordes.
  • And Warframe is getting a massive open world area.
  • We take your questions from the PC Gamer Club Discord.
  • A few internet problems.

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Steven Messner

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here. 

