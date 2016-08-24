The PC Gamer Show: Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, PS Now on PC, Loot Rascals, and more

Welcome back to The PC Gamer Show , our weekly livestreamed podcast. You can catch the show live on Wednesdays at 1 pm PDT on our Twitch channel , or after the fact at any of the links below.

Today we're rejoined by Hollow Ponds' Ricky Haggett, Lead Designer of Loot Rascals.

We'll be talking about our time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Sony's PC Now coming to PC, and lots more—including a hands-on demo of Loot Rascals and our usual Twitch chat Q&A.

This week's topics:

What we've been playing recently. We talk about our time with Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. PS Now will let PlayStation exclusives be playable on PC. Ricky talks Loot Rascals with a live demo! We take your questions from Twitch chat. Ventilation is no joke for Jensen.

Listen:

Download the MP3 directly

Subscribe on iTunes

Grab the podcast RSS feed

Watch it on YouTube

Last week's episode

Your flapping heads for this episode:

Tom Marks

James Davenport

Special guest: Ricky Haggett - Founder and Lead Designer at Hollow Ponds