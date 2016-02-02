The PC Gamer Show: Best of PAX, The Division, and more

Every Tuesday at 1 PM Pacific we broadcast The PC Gamer Show live from our office. It's your chance to get your questions answered live on Twitch, and hear us talk about gaming news, hardware, and what we're playing.

This week, Tom comes back from PAX South and talks about all the awesome games he played, we spent some time with The Division beta, and more—including our usual Twitch Chat Q&A.

Watch along today on Twitch, and toss us some feedback on Twitter or here in the comments!

You can also listen to last week's episode right here.

The awesome images we use for the show were made for us in Source Filmmaker by Ness "Uberchain" Delacroix. You can find her DeviantArt page here and her Patreon page here.